Dubai: Six finalists have been handpicked by an Emirates entity to deliver market-ready well-being solutions for the travel industry. More than 107 submissions were received from 30 countries, from which Aviation X Lab, the Emirates-owned entity, made its choices.
The finalists focus on enhancing wellbeing through surface disinfection, wearable technology, tele-health and innovative air filtration. The finalists are from Finland, the US, Scotland, and the UAE and chosen via a virtual competition.
The main objective of the competition is to provide a platform for solutions and products that can enhance health and safety for travellers on-board aircraft and after arriving at their destination. Maha AlMezaina, Head of AREA 2071 at Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The current global changes taking place have driven a need to accelerate the adoption of modern technology and to strengthen international partnerships.
"It’s crucial we keep abreast of emerging trends and develop innovative services, products and solutions to contribute to the transformation of major sectors in the world.”
Emirates Airline’s Aviation X Lab is situated in AREA 2071.