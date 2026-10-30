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Singapore Airlines suspends Dubai flights until February 2027 over Middle East tensions

Passengers on the cancelled SQ494 and SQ495 services are eligible for full refunds

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Singapore Airlines suspends Dubai flights until February 2027 over Middle East tensions
Agency

Dubai: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled its flights between Singapore and Dubai until February 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the airline said the suspension covers two services: SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai, and the return flight SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore.

SIA warned that other flights could also be affected as the situation remains fluid, and urged passengers to check its Flight Status page for the latest information.

Refunds for affected passengers

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can claim a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets.

Customers who booked directly with SIA can request a refund through the airline’s online Assistance Request Form. Those who booked through travel agents or partner airlines have been advised to contact their agent or the airline they purchased from directly.

Stay updated

The carrier also strongly encouraged passengers to keep their contact details up to date through the ‘Manage Booking’ section of its website, or to sign up for its mobile notification service to receive flight status updates.

“SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused,” the airline said.

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