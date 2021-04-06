Dubai: Sharjah's low-cost carrier Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, starting May 7. Prospective passengers can now book direct flights between Sharjah and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.
The announcement comes days after the Sharjah-based carrier said it would resume direct flights between Sharjah and Trabzon, Turkey, starting May 6. Air Arabia also relaunched daily services to Doha after three years. The carrier added a total of 14 new routes to its network last year from its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.
Initial fares
As per current indicative rates on travel websites, a one-way ticket on Air Arabia to Sarajevo will cost a little over Dh1,200.