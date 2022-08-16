Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia is launching direct flights from the emirate to Milan, it said on Tuesday.
The airline will launch four weekly flights to Milan Bergamo Airport starting December 7.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said: “Milan is the latest addition to our growing network from Sharjah and provides our customer base in the UAE and beyond with the opportunity to travel to Italy with our renowned value driven product. The launch of Air Arabia’s direct flights to Milan reaffirms our commitment to continuously offer our customers new destinations to discover while providing them with affordable and value driven air travel. We look forward to the start of the flights to Milan and to welcome our customers to explore this marvelous city.”
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Milan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.