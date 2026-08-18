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Sharjah Airport secures Level 3 global accreditation for passenger experience

Recognition marks airport’s highest customer experience rating since 2022

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah Airport entered the ACI programme at Level 1 in 2022, when it introduced systems to measure passenger satisfaction and better understand traveller needs. It advanced to Level 2 in 2023, renewed that accreditation in 2025 and reached Level 3 in 2026.
Sharjah Airport entered the ACI programme at Level 1 in 2022, when it introduced systems to measure passenger satisfaction and better understand traveller needs. It advanced to Level 2 in 2023, renewed that accreditation in 2025 and reached Level 3 in 2026.
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Sharjah Airport has achieved Level 3 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI), marking a new milestone in efforts to improve passenger services and embed customer experience across its operations.

The airport said the accreditation recognises its ability to turn passenger feedback into service improvements and coordinate with airlines, ground handlers and other partners to provide a more seamless journey.

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Sharjah Airport entered the ACI programme at Level 1 in 2022, when it introduced systems to measure passenger satisfaction and better understand traveller needs. It advanced to Level 2 in 2023, renewed that accreditation in 2025 and reached Level 3 in 2026.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said the latest accreditation demonstrated the airport’s ability to analyse passenger feedback and translate it into tangible improvements in collaboration with its partners.

The Level 3 assessment examined how the airport collects and uses passenger feedback, coordinates with service providers and manages the customer journey from arrival to departure.

Sharjah Airport said it had strengthened feedback channels and now regularly shares passenger satisfaction reports across departments to identify service gaps and areas for improvement.

It has also increased collaboration with airlines, ground handlers and other stakeholders to maintain consistent service standards across the airport.

ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme assesses airports’ customer experience management practices, including strategy, measurement, operational improvement, employee engagement and stakeholder collaboration.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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