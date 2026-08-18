Recognition marks airport’s highest customer experience rating since 2022
Sharjah Airport has achieved Level 3 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI), marking a new milestone in efforts to improve passenger services and embed customer experience across its operations.
The airport said the accreditation recognises its ability to turn passenger feedback into service improvements and coordinate with airlines, ground handlers and other partners to provide a more seamless journey.
Sharjah Airport entered the ACI programme at Level 1 in 2022, when it introduced systems to measure passenger satisfaction and better understand traveller needs. It advanced to Level 2 in 2023, renewed that accreditation in 2025 and reached Level 3 in 2026.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said the latest accreditation demonstrated the airport’s ability to analyse passenger feedback and translate it into tangible improvements in collaboration with its partners.
The Level 3 assessment examined how the airport collects and uses passenger feedback, coordinates with service providers and manages the customer journey from arrival to departure.
Sharjah Airport said it had strengthened feedback channels and now regularly shares passenger satisfaction reports across departments to identify service gaps and areas for improvement.
It has also increased collaboration with airlines, ground handlers and other stakeholders to maintain consistent service standards across the airport.
ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme assesses airports’ customer experience management practices, including strategy, measurement, operational improvement, employee engagement and stakeholder collaboration.