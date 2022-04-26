Sharjah: Over three million passengers travelled in the first quarter of 2022 through Sharjah airport, an increase of 119.2 per cent as compared to 1.3 million passengers in the same period last year.
Aircraft movement for the same period also went up by 89 per cent with 21,336 flights, compared to 11,279 flights last year.
In terms of cargo movement, the airport recorded more than 39,566 tonnes during the first three months of this year, up 26.39 per cent compared to last year.
“The ease of international travel restrictions as well as the gradual recovery from COVID-19 allowed airlines to resume their previously suspended flights, resulting in improved growth rates," said Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority. "This is also in line with Sharjah airport’s commitment to providing the highest levels of safety and security for customers during the pandemic, making traveling from and to the city of Sharjah a safe and enjoyable experience,”
“Sharjah airport has been successful in gaining the trust of passengers due to its expansion and innovative strategies, as well as promoting its partnerships by attracting new airline and cargo companies. This approach fits with our vision of being one of the best five airports in the region, promising an exceptional travel experience and leading services,” he added.