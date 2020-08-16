Dubai: Sharjah Airport has become the first carbon-neutral airport in GCC and the second in the Middle East to attain Level 3+ Neutrality accreditation, occurring when net carbon dioxide emissions over a full year are zero.
“Sharjah Airport’s attainment of the highest level of carbon neutrality reflects the efforts made by the airport in the field of environmental practices, which translate the directions of the rational leadership into the need to preserve and protect the environment,” said Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority.
The achievement marks an important milestone in Sharjah Airport’s journey towards continuous environmental and sustainable development as it continues to expand its operational capacity.
“Sharjah Airport has made a firm commitment to ensuring its operations have a minimal impact on the environment while working towards reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption,” Sharjah Airport said in a statement.
Environmental and sustainability projects implemented by Sharjah Airport include energy conservation initiatives, clean energy projects and circular economic initiatives to encourage all stakeholders of the airport to engage and contribute to good practice. The aiport has been strictly monitoring electricity and water consumption in the airport, an integrated waste management system, targeted at zero landfill waste was introduced. Sharjah Airport supports the ICAO’s global strategy on climate change.