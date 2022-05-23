Dubai: Saudia will operate weekly flights from Neom to Dubai from June-end, the Saudi flagship carrier said in a statement.
Neom, a planned megacity in Saudi Arabia’s northwest region, and Saudia have created a strategic partnership to begin offering weekly services to international destinations from Neom Bay Airport (NUM), representing the commencement of commercial services at the airport.
Saudia will begin with weekly flights to Dubai International Airport by the end of June 2022, with plans to expand to London soon thereafter. Aircraft traveling to the selected destinations will have a joint Neom-Saudia livery showcasing the Neom brand.
“This partnership is in line with Saudia’s ambition to support Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing passenger traffic domestically and regionally, as well as expanding our connections to global cities. As Neom continues to progress, demand for travel to there is only increasing, making it a natural addition to our list of destinations,” said Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of Saudia.
Neom currently has over 1,500 full-time employees representing over 65 nationalities, and numerous business partners from all over the world.
The megacity sits at the crossroads of three continents, with 40 per cent of the world accessible within a four-hour flight.
“Neom Bay Airport is a key enabler of Neom’s development, facilitating efficient access to Neom for residents and business partners, and drastically improving the ease with which Neom can connect with people from all over the world,” said Nadhmi Al Nasr, CEO of Neom.