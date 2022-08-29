Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia flew 11.6 million passengers during the first half of 2022, an 80 per cent increase over the same period in 2021, the airline said.
The number of scheduled and chartered flights increased by 33 per cent to reach 80,500, while total flight hours were measured at 212,000, a rise of 71 per cent.
The airline operated 28,600 international flights during H1 2022, an increase of 156 per cent, carrying nearly 4.8 million international guests (up 242 per cent).
The airline added Amsterdam, Bangkok, Entebbe, Marrakech and Malaga among new destinations in the first half of the year.
Domestically, it transported 6.2 million guests around the Kingdom on more than 52,000 flights, an increase of 32 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.
Saudia currently flies to more than 100 destinations across four continents.