RIYADH: The Saudi Aviation Club has postponed the 2nd edition of the International Expo for Aviation and Space, "Saudi International Airshow", scheduled to take place in Riyadh in early 2021, it was announced on Wednesday. The move came following the organizer’s keenness on the safety of participants and visitors amid the resurgence of a second wave of COVID-19 in a number of countries. The show was originally set to run from February 16 to 18, 2021 at Al-Thimama Airport, Riyadh.
Another reason are the recent lockdowns of international borders, in some European and American continents, leading to a worldwide recession in the industry, in addition to the negative impact on global transport sector and economy in general and the aviation sector in particular, according to the Saudi Press Agency.