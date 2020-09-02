Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will now allow flights to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates, a historic first that comes just days after the kingdom let the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight use its airspace to reach the UAE.
Any direct flight between the two nations would need to use Saudi airspace to be commercially viable.
The Saudi Press Agency said the move comes in response to a request by the UAE for flights to and from the country.
Earlier this week, Jared Kushner, the U.S. president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, flew with a high-level Israeli delegation to the UAE on the first direct commercial passenger flight between the two countries, a Star of David emblazoned on the jet’s tail. The flight traversed Saudi airspace, signaling at least acquiescence for a breakthrough U.S.-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel.