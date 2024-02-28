Riyadh: Saudi start-up Riyadh Air announced plans on Wednesday to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver the ‘highest level of personalization’ for airline customers.
Riyadh Air has partnered with Adobe Experience Cloud to provide customers with a seamless digital booking experience.
The airline said the partnership will allow guests to plan their entire travel through its digital platforms, integrating travel and hospitality brands. The airline states that the end-to-end travel experience can be used by guests travelling globally to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as those travelling domestically within the Kingdom.
As the lead systems integrator, IBM Consulting will employ Adobe’s Experience Cloud technologies to create a cohesive and tailored travel journey, said the airline.
Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer at Riyadh Air, said, “Through our strategic partnership with Adobe, we will be able to create incredible, personalized experiences for our guests at every stage and every moment of their journey, from planning their trips towards booking and boarding their flight and towards the arrival destination across the world.”
Riyadh Air plans on carrying its first passengers in 2025. It aims to connect Saudi Arabia to more than 100 destinations worldwide, supporting the Kingdom’s national strategy to bring 330 million annual visitors by 2030. The airline is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs around the globe.