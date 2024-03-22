Dubai: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) revealed record air traffic in Saudi Arabia in 2023, with numbers higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Arabia experienced an increase of 16 per cent in the total number of flights in 2023 from 701,290 to 814,995 as well as an increase in the number of passengers from 88 million to 112 million.
Saudi’s air connectivity expanded as well operating in 148 destinations with 52 weekly flights to and from the Kingdom.
Low-cost airlines spearheaded the majority of the surge in passenger traffic, elevating their share of the domestic market from 27 per cent to 44 per cent. This escalation underscores the shifting preferences of domestic travelers, as well as the heightened competition, expanded choices, and enhanced value available within the market.
Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, GACA president said “The exceptional 2023 air traffic figures are a testament to the strategic vision reflected in the Saudi Aviation Strategy, positioning the Kingdom to lead in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is now more connected to the world than ever before, delivering record double-digit growth in flights and passengers carried during 2023.”