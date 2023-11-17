Dubai: Dubai International Airports has confirmed that adverse weather conditions have resulted in flights from various destinations to be either cancelled or diverted.
A Dubai Airports spokesperson said, “As of 10am UAE time, 13 inbound flights were diverted to neighbouring airports while six outbound flights were cancelled.”
“Dubai Airports recommends passengers to use the Dubai Metro where possible, check traffic updates and plan extra time to get to DXB,” added the statement.
Dubai Airports said it is working closely with airlines, control authorities and other service partners at DXB to minimise any inconvenience to customers.