Kashmiri school children play cricket on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir, Nov 10, 2023 Image Credit: AP

In the embrace of autumn in Kashmir, nature transforms into a canvas ablaze with the fiery shades of amber, ruby, and gold.

The famous green landscapes surrender to an exquisite metamorphosis, as trees shed their leaves for a spectacular wardrobe of warm tones.

A woman get herself clicked amid the fallen Chinar leaves at the Nishat Bagh on an autumn afternoon, in Srinagar on Tuesday

Kashmir's dramatic foliage

The air in the valley is imbued with poignant nostalgia, and each rustling leaf becomes a whispering ode to the passing of time. As the sun bathes the world in a golden glow, the dramatic foliage commands attention, weaving a spellbinding tapestry.

Students seen at Naseem Bagh amid the Chinar trees on an autumn afternoon, at Kashmir University, in Srinagar

Kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and golds

As autumn unfolds its majestic tapestry, nature orchestrates a symphony of fiery hues that ignite the landscape in a breathtaking display of brilliance.

Everything is kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and golds, as if the trees are afire with the fervour of the season.

A student walks on the fallen Chinar leaves at Naseem Bagh on an autumn afternoon, at Kashmir University, in Srinagar on Monday

An ethereal glow

The air is crisp with the intoxicating aroma of decay, while the sunlight, filtered through the myriad leaves, paints the world in an ethereal glow.

People seen at Nishat Bagh, a famous Mughal Garden, on an autumn afternoon, in Srinagar

Nature’s grand finale

Autumn in Kashmir is a dramatic manifestation of nature’s grand finale and an invitation to revel in the fleeting beauty of the present moment.

It’s a time when nature, in its splendid vulnerability, invites reflection, urging us to embrace change with the same grace as the falling leaves.

People walk on the fallen leaves of Chinar trees at the Nishat Bagh during the autumn season, in Srinagar on Monday.

Landscape becomes a masterpiece

In the quiet surrender of autumn colours, there lies a profound poetry — a reminder that beauty can be found in letting go, in the quiet acceptance of impermanence.

The entire landscape of Kashmir becomes a masterpiece.

Girls pick saffron flowers in a field, at Pampore in Pulwama on Tuesday. Pampore, known as the Saffron town of Kashmir, is famous for its high quality saffron

A labour of love

Saffron flowers, a symphony of purple crocus emerges in Kashmir around this time, heralding the labour-intensive artistry of harvesting this precious spice.

As the delicate petals unfurl, revealing the crimson stigmas within, skilled hands meticulously pluck the threads, each a labour of love and a testament to the intricate dance between nature and human endeavour.