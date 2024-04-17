Sharjah: Due to severe weather conditions experienced in the UAE and the region, several of Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia's flights have been cancelled or rescheduled, the airline confirmed in a statement.

"Affected passengers are being notified of their flight changes and passengers are requested to visit the Air Arabia website of contact dedicated call center for the latest update on their flight status," an airline spokesperson said early Wednesday.

The airline said it is working diligently to minize the impact of the disruption caused by the weather condition. "We reassure that the satefy and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority," the spokesperson added.