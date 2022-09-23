Dubai: Qatar Airways has been voted the World’s Best Airline for a record seventh time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.
“To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker. “To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us.”
Singapore Airlines bagged second position in the world, followed by Emirates, ANA, and Qantas Airways.
Big winners at the awards included Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines who scooped nine award wins. In North America, Delta Air Lines won six awards. And in Europe, Turkish Airlines topped the list with four awards including the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title.
India’s Vistara was another key winner, receiving two awards, the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.
airBaltic celebrated success at the 2022 World Airline Awards for the first time, receiving the awards for the Best Airline in Eastern Europe, the Most Improved Airline in Europe and the Best Airline Staff in Eastern Europe.
Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 to August 2022 to find out the world’s current favorite airline.
This latest recognition from Skytrax comes on the heels of the airline’s recent announcement that it is investing over $ 2 billion to enhance its inflight customer experience. This includes one of the largest retrofit projects in aviation history spanning 120 aircraft which will soon sport the airline’s latest interior concepts, a new hospitality-focused service delivery model, and product enhancements across all cabins, starting this year.