Dubai: Qatar Airways, the country’s flagship carrier, is looking for a ‘Senior Airport Services Agent’ in Dubai, according to the company’s job posting on Linkedin.
“Following the announcement of flights resumption to Dubai, UAE and in preparation for our operations in this market, we will be looking to recruit the role of Senior Airport Services Agent in Ground Services,” the airline said.
UAE and the rest of the GCC states have opened their airspaces to Qatari aviation since a reconciliation deal was signed in Saudi Arabia. Qatar Airways will start services to Dubai International on January 27, followed by Abu Dhabi on January 28.
The successful applicant will be responsible for providing quality service to passengers in respect to check-in, boarding, special services, lounges, and baggage services as per the carrier’s commercial and safety standards and procedures, the carrier said.
The idea candidate must have at least 3 years of job-related experience with 1 year of relevant experience in airport operations of a leading airline. Individuals with departure control system (DCS) experience along with ticketing knowledge will have a better chance at landing the job.