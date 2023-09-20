Sydney: Qantas Airways Ltd. withheld some of ex-CEO Alan Joyce’s A$21.4 million ($13.8 million) final payout after the airline illegally sacked 1,700 staff and was accused of selling fake tickets on thousands of canceled flights.
Bowing to public outrage, Chairman Richard Goyder retained A$2.2 million of Joyce’s short-term bonuses, while a further A$8.3 million is subject to clawback, the airline said in a statement accompanying its annual report.
“The company is experiencing an acute loss of trust from the community, and accumulated disappointment from customers, which the board and management are determined to fix,” Goyder said.