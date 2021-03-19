Dubai: The ‘two-for-one’ promotions are becoming more frequent in the airline business.
Philippines’ budget carrier Cebu Pacific is offering tickets on the Dubai-Manila sector. And not just that, fliers get an additional opportunity to pick a second ticket for free once they make the booking between today and March 21.
The promotion covers the period between June 1 to August 31. The airline operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.
The Philippines has brought in additional restrictions in incoming travellers to cut down on the number of COVID-19 infections. In the latest move, inbound travel by foreign nationals and returning Filipinos - who are non-overseas Filipino workers - has been suspended until April 19.