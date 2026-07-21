GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Philippine Airlines to acquire up to 14 more Airbus A350-1000s

The MOU with the European planemaker calls for nine additional A350-1000s

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
PAL currently operates two Airbus A350-1000s on key long-haul routes.
PAL currently operates two Airbus A350-1000s on key long-haul routes.
AFP

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Tuesday it will acquire up to 14 more Airbus A350-1000 aircraft as it pursues a major upgrade of its long-haul fleet.

The latest order follows the flag carrier's announcement on Monday that it would acquire up to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner jets, its first order from the US manufacturer in almost 20 years.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The memorandum of understanding with the European planemaker calls for nine additional A350-1000s, with purchase rights for five more, a PAL statement said without mentioning the value of the deal.

This will position the A350-1000 as PAL's flagship for long-haul operations, it said.

PAL currently operates two Airbus A350-1000s on key long-haul routes, including non-stop flights from Manila to New York and Toronto.

Seven more from the batch it ordered in 2023 are expected to be delivered by 2028, the statement said.

"The A350-1000 will continue to define the future of our international operations for many years to come," said Lucio Tan, president and chief operating officer of PAL parent PAL Holdings Inc.

The fresh orders are expected to be delivered from 2034-2036.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

An artist's rendition of a Philippine Airlines (PAL) Boeing 787-10. The order, estimated at $3.4 billion, underscores Boeing's enduring relationship with the Philippines' oldest airline.

PAL bets $3.4 billion on Boeing, orders 20 Dreamliners

3m read
Riyadh Air confirms order for six more Airbus A350-1000 jets at Farnborough Airshow.

Riyadh Air adds 6 more Airbus A350 jets at Farnborough

3m read
The PAL seat sale comes as demand for travel continues to grow ahead of the holiday season.

50% discount on PAL flights: Know cut-off date

2m read
Philippine Airlines said flights to Doha will launch on July 1.

Dubai- Manila flights return after months of pause

2m read