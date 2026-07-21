Philippine Airlines to acquire up to 14 more Airbus A350-1000s

The MOU with the European planemaker calls for nine additional A350-1000s
Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Tuesday it will acquire up to 14 more Airbus A350-1000 aircraft as it pursues a major upgrade of its long-haul fleet.
The latest order follows the flag carrier's announcement on Monday that it would acquire up to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner jets, its first order from the US manufacturer in almost 20 years.
The memorandum of understanding with the European planemaker calls for nine additional A350-1000s, with purchase rights for five more, a PAL statement said without mentioning the value of the deal.
This will position the A350-1000 as PAL's flagship for long-haul operations, it said.
PAL currently operates two Airbus A350-1000s on key long-haul routes, including non-stop flights from Manila to New York and Toronto.
Seven more from the batch it ordered in 2023 are expected to be delivered by 2028, the statement said.
"The A350-1000 will continue to define the future of our international operations for many years to come," said Lucio Tan, president and chief operating officer of PAL parent PAL Holdings Inc.
The fresh orders are expected to be delivered from 2034-2036.