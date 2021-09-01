Dubai: Emirates airline said travel is currently not possible for passengers flying to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria and a few other countries.
One of the requirements for travel from restricted countries to Dubai is a rapid PCR test done 6 hours prior to departure. “For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport,” said Emirates on its website.
Transit rules
All transit passengers must complete all the requirements of their final destination.
Transit passengers from the following countries must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure: Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia
All other transit passengers are not required to present this certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.
Nigeria flights
Separately, Emirates said its flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until September 5, 2021.
“Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai,” said the airline. “Affected flight bookings have been cancelled”
“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID-19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking - you can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans,” said Emirates.