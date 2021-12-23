Dubai: If you are flying out of Abu Dhabi in the next few days, please reach the airport early.
Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) on Thursday announced that holiday traffic will surge compared to 2020 levels as passenger demand, flight numbers and network presence expand.
From December 22 until January 2, as many as 32,000 passengers and 102 flights per day are estimated to pass through the airport. That’s almost four times the passenger traffic reported during the same period last year (8,400 passengers per day) and almost twice the flights (56). In 2019, passenger traffic stood at 59,000 per day while flight numbers logged 149 per day in the same period.
The airport has advised passengers to keep themselves updated with the latest travel rules of their destination, and keep all necessary documents handy before arriving at the airport. For a smooth journey, passengers must reach the airport at least three hours early, and factor in morning and evening rush hour traffic as well.