Dubai: US plane-maker Boeing has called 2020 “unprecedented” in terms of disruption to the aviation industry and lowered its forecast for commercial airplane demand.

Boeing has now estimated a demand for 18,350 commercial jets in the next decade, 11 per cent lower than its 2019 forecast. “While this year has been unprecedented in terms of its disruption to our industry, we believe that aerospace and defense will overcome these near-term challenges, return to stability and emerge with strength,” said Marc Allen, Boeing’s Chief Strategy Officer.

However, in the longer term, commercial fleet is expected to return to its growth trend, generating demand for more than 43,000 new airplanes in the next 20 years, Boeing said.

As the impact of the pandemic continues, Boeing said it is “taking action” to reshape its business operations to adapt to the new market reality and become more resilient for the long term. This includes infrastructure, overhead and organization, portfolio and investments, and supply chain health.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has suspended its dividend, terminated its share buyback program, and reduced discretionary spending and overhead costs, apart from issuing $25 billion in new debt. Boeing had also announced a 10 per cent workforce reduction to align to a smaller market.

“Commercial aviation is facing historic challenges this year, significantly affecting near- and medium-term demand for airplanes and services,” said Darren Hulst, vice president, Commercial Marketing. “Yet history has also proven air travel to be resilient time and again. The current disruption will inform airline fleet strategies long into the future, as airlines focus on building versatile fleets, networks and business model innovations that deliver the most capability and greatest efficiency at the lowest risk for sustainable growth.”

Boeing forecasts a total market value of $8.5 trillion over the next decade, including demand for aerospace products and services, down from previous forecast of $8.7 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While airlines globally have begun to recover from a greater than 90 per cent decline in passenger traffic and revenue, but a full recovery will take years, according to the outlook.

The report has also projected a $2.6 trillion market opportunity for defense and space during the next decade.

This reflects the ongoing importance of military aircraft, autonomous systems, satellites, spacecraft and other products to national and international defense. This demand continues to be global in nature with 40 per cent of expenditures expected to originate outside of the United States, the report added.

While near-term commercial services demand is lower, Boeing forecasts a $3 trillion market opportunity for commercial and government services through 2029.