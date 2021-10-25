Dubai: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started operating flights to Fujairah to meet the surge in demand for travel to UAE as the country hosts the T20 cricket World Cup and Expo 2020. Pakistan’s flagship carrier will operate five flights per week to the Northern emirate, said Fujairah airport in a Twitter post.
A flight from Lahore landed in Fujairah on Monday (October 25) and there are two more flights scheduled from Islamabad and Peshawar on Wednesday.
PIA has been operating flights from all major Pakistan cities to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The airline has seven weekly flights between Islamabad and Dubai, and five flights connecting Peshawar to Dubai every week. Sharjah, the hub of choice for several South Asian carriers, sees frequent flights from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot and Turbat.