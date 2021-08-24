Dubai: Only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to travel on international departing and arriving flights at Pakistani airports after September 30, said Asad Umar, who heads the country’s National Command and Operations Centre. Only passengers who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the country from October 1, 2021.
Pakistan had banned air travel for anyone without a COVID-19 vaccine certificate from August 1. However, partially vaccinated citizens were allowed to board a flight. Separately, in a tweet, Umar said the eligible age for vaccination had been lowered to 15 years and older.
“Have decided in NCOC meeting today to lower the eligible age for COVID vaccination to 15 years and older. Starting September 1, vaccination of 17 years old will start. For 15 and 16 years old start date will be announced later,” said Umar. The NCOC head also said those not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to use public transport from October 15. Unvaccinated school teachers and staff will not be allowed to work after October 15.
“Have announced a significant expansion of the obligatory vaccination regime after decisions in today's NCOC meeting,” he added in another tweet. “Most public places are covered by this obligatory regime. Enforcement mechanism both administrative and tech based being developed to ensure high compliance level.”