Starting December 23, Cebu will only be accepting returning Filipinos with residence in the province, Dubai-based Emirates airline said.
“Effective December 23, 2021, up to and including January 3, 2022, only Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos will be allowed to enter Cebu as per directive from local authorities in Philippines,” said the airline. “No other nationality is permitted to travel on these flights.”
Emirates asked passengers to update passport details online to avoid any disruptions. “If you need to change your booking and you booked through a travel agent please contact them. If you booked directly with Emirates please contact your local Emirates office,” said Emirates.
Emirates also urged passengers to bring all the correct documents to check-in to board the flight. “The regulations change frequently. Check the travel requirements for Dubai as well as the travel requirements for your final destination regularly before you travel.”
Flights cancelled
Earlier this week, Philippines’ low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific cancelled several flights after operations at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) were suspended until further notice.
Cebu said the country’s second busiest airport was in the process of restoring regular services after sustaining damage in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai.