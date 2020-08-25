Oman Air will operate two special flights between Muscat and London next month, the airline said on Twitter. The first flight is scheduled for September 1, with the second to take-off on September 5.
The tweet read: “#OmanAir will operate two special flights between #Muscat and #London on 1st & 5th September 2020. Book now! #FlyConfidently.”
Even though normal commercial flights have not resumed in Oman, special flights and charter flights are being operated through Muscat and Salalah international airports. Oman Air and Salam Air, the Sultanate’s two airlines, have been operating special flights to destinations to bring home stranded Omani citizens.
This week, the airline will operate flights connecting Muscat to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Istanbul.