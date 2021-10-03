Dubai: Oman’s national carrier Oman Air has rescheduled a number of international flights to India, UAE, Philippines and some of the Middle East destinations as precautionary measure in the context of cyclone Shaheen.
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday it expected Shaheen to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, forecasting rough seas and urging residents to keep away from low-lying areas in case of flash flooding.
Oman Air’s official tweet handle showed the airline has rescheduled its flights on Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat and Cairo.
Due to exceptional weather conditions, a number of incoming and outgoing flights at Muscat International Airport have been rescheduled as per given times, Oman Air said in a tweet.
Authorities in Oman urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters on Saturday as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone.
The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management called for the evacuations in the northern states of Barka and Saham and coastal areas including parts of the capital, Muscat, where Shaheen is forecast to strike on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rain. Most of the oil-exporting country’s five million people live in and around Muscat.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) update, shared on Twitter at 2:23 am, also said that the storm has moved over northwest Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gulf of Oman.