Dubai: A new hangar for painting private jets and narrow-body aircraft will be set up in Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.
The agreement for the 33,000 sq.ft. facility was signed between Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub and Satys, the French group specialised in aircraft sealing and painting.
Construction of the new hangar will commence this year and is expected to conclude by Q3 2023.
Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Satys… This partnership confirms the recovery of the aviation sector and the high demand for general aviation services….We will spare no effort to solidify and cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”
Christophe Cador, CEO of Satys, added: “This new partnership with MBRAH will enable us to expand our existing global presence from the 13 countries we currently operate from. We are pleased to provide our extensive and unique services to customers from across the region and then limit ferry flights and the impact on the environmental footprint.”
The deal was signed on the sidelines of the MRO Middle East commercial aviation exhibition in Dubai.