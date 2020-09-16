Dubai: The Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) show has been postponed to 2021 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the event’s organizer said.
The show will now be held from February 22 to February 24 next year at DWC, Airshow Site. It was initially planned for December 8 to December 10.
“We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 spread over the past few weeks as well as developments on travel restrictions from governments around the world,” said Ali Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA
“After very careful consideration of the situation and taking into account invaluable feedback from our exhibitors and stakeholders we believe the decision to postpone the event is in the best interests of the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff,” he added.
The MEBAA Show’s upcoming edition will host several new features including access to hours of content through thought-leadership seminars and workshops along with a pre-arranged meetings program to facilitate connection and networking between visitors and exhibitors.