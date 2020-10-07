Dubai:Marhaba, dnata’s airport hospitality brand, has opened an airport lounge in Manila, Philippines, offering services to passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL).
Located at Terminal 1, the newest marhaba lounge features seating for over 85 guests, a prayer room, a private meeting room and shower facilities. It is open 24 hours a day and offers Wi-Fi and all-day dining.
The lounge offers touchless payment options and frequently undergoes increased cleaning and sanitization with specific focus on high-touch surfaces, marhaba said.
The company already runs lounges at airports in Dubai, Melbourne, Karachi and Singapore.