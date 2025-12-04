GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Malaysia says search for long-missing flight MH370 to resume

Boeing 777 carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
A woman writes a message during an event held by relatives of missing passengers and supporters to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Subang Jaya on March 3, 2024.
A woman writes a message during an event held by relatives of missing passengers and supporters to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Subang Jaya on March 3, 2024.
AFP-ARIF KARTONO

The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume at the end of December, Malaysia's transport ministry said on Wednesday, more than a decade after the plane disappeared.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries.

Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese, while the others included Malaysians, Indonesians and Australians, as well as Indian, American, Dutch and French nationals.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has not been found.

Kuala Lumpur said in a statement it "wishes to update that the deep-sea search for (the) missing wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will be resuming on 30 December 2025".

Maritime exploration firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search "in (a) targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft", the ministry said.

The latest search in the southern Indian Ocean was suspended in April as it was "not the season".

It was conducted on the "no find, no fee" principle as Ocean Infinity's previous search, with the government only paying out if the firm finds the aircraft.

Ocean Infinity, based in Britain and the United States, led an unsuccessful hunt in 2018, before agreeing to launch a new search this year.

An initial Australia-led search covered 120,000 square kilometres (46,300 square miles) in the Indian Ocean over three years, but found hardly any trace of the plane other than a few pieces of debris.

The ministry said the latest development underscores its commitment in "providing closure to the families affected by the tragedy".

Relatives of the victims had voiced hope in February that a new search could finally bring some answers.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Jaya Bachchan has never held back from lashing out at the paps when they cross boundaries.

Jaya Bachchan says paps behave like 'rats' with phones

2m read
Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers remove a scooter buried in the mud as they search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Batu Goading, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesia death toll from floods, landslides up to 279

3m read
Emirates adds third flight to this African hub

Emirates adds third flight to this African hub

2m read
Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan schooled the paparazzi in manners, recently.

After Sunny Deol, Jaya Bachchan blasts paparazzi

2m read