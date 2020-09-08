Airline is in desperate need for fresh funds to tide over an extremely tough phase

AirAsia has deferred delivery of some aircraft, and for now will target stake sales and bank support to see it through. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Kuala Lumpur: AirAsia Group is seeking to raise as much as 2.5 billion ringgit ($600 million) by the end of the year as it tries to survive a business slump exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malaysia-based budget carrier may borrow up to 1.5 billion ringgit from banks and another 1 billion ringgit from investors. AirAsia is also in talks with local and foreign investors including private equity firms, strategic partners and conglomerates, she said, confirming an earlier report by Reuters that cited Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

Airlines around the world are losing money after grounding thousands of planes as countries shut borders and restrict people's movements. AirAsia, which last month posted its largest quarterly loss on record, resumed domestic operations in late April but its long-haul unit, AirAsia X, still isn't flying.

Auditor Ernst & Young said in July their ability to continue as going concerns may be in "significant doubt."

South Korea's SK Group said in June that it was in talks to buy a small stake in AirAsia, without providing further details. AirAsia has also cut the salaries of management, trimmed jobs and deferred plane deliveries in an attempt to shave costs by 30 per cent this year.

AirAsia is also evaluating its operations in Japan and will make a decision very soon. Its India venture remains as is. The airline is looking to consolidate and strengthen its business in Southeast Asia, even if that means exiting Japan and India, Reuters reported earlier.

Need to restructure

AirAsia X said last month that it needs to reach agreements with major creditors to restructure outstanding debt because it faces "severe liquidity constraints" that threaten its ability to resume flying and continue as a going concern.

The long-haul budget unit and its AAX Leasing Two Ltd. have received a claim from BOC Aviation Ltd. regarding $23 million of outstanding amounts due under lease agreements. AirAsia X, which said it is seeking legal advice, leases four aircraft from BOC.