London: Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to cut an additional 2,000 flights until the end of August, bringing the airline’s total number of cancellations to almost 6,000 as Europe’s travel disruptions continue to worsen.
Most of the flights affected are domestic routes scheduled to take off from Munich or Frankfurt, a representative for the German carrier said.
The move “is meant to counter the precarious situation” at its two major German hubs, Thomas Jachnow, a spokesman for the airline, said by phone.
Lufthansa previously canceled 3,100 flights after a wave of Covid infections swept through its workforce. The carrier later scrapped another 770 flights and restricted seat sales to its most expensive category to limit availability.
Other European airlines have also been hit hard by staffing shortages and travel chaos, with British Airways scrapping 13 per cent of flights and London Heathrow airport asking carriers not to sell additional tickets for peak summer travel.