Second lockdowns in Europe however is putting brakes on all hopes of more services

Those aircraft need to be in the air for airlines to start making money again. Lufthansa reckons it needs to double services to get away from losses. Image Credit: AP

Frankfurt: Deutsche Lufthansa said it needs to double operations from current levels if it's to stem losses, delivering a stark assessment of the challenge facing carriers as European governments limit flights with a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns.

Capacity deployment must increase from 25 per cent of year-ago levels right now to about 50 per cent in order to meet a goal of returning to positive operating cashflow some time next year, Lufthansa said in an earnings release.

Europe's biggest airline is clinging to cash and savings targets as the latest flight curbs force carriers across the region to reassess plans for a winter low season that generally produces losses even in normal times. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said his company needs to use an "inevitable restructuring" to boost efficiencies in order to ride out the crisis.

"We are now at the beginning of a winter that will be hard and challenging for our industry," Spohr said.

Cash conscious

Lufthansa is making progress toward some of its targets, predicting that the operating cash drain will be limited to about 350 million euros ($411 million) a month this quarter. It had planned to trim the figure to no less than 400 million euros for the winter.

The carrier confirmed its third-quarter adjusted loss of 1.26 billion euros before interest and tax, when it expressed cautious optimism about the future based on cost-cutting efforts and a modest rebound in flights from shutdowns earlier in the year. That recovery now appears likely to be strangled off by a new German lockdown introduced Monday, which like similar moves in France, Britain and elsewhere effectively outlaws non-essential trips, including leisure travel.

Lufthansa said it was sticking to its strategy of keeping flight capacity low and keeping back office operations to a minimum. The performance of non-airline business units might trouble investors who hope they can be sold to reduce a teetering debt pile.

Hit other divisions

The maintenance unit, Lufthansa Technik, a division the company has said it could sell in part, swung to a loss of 208 million euros in the first nine months on an adjusted EBIT measure, reducing headroom for investment in a business fighting to keep up with rapid digitization.

The airline offered little sign that it's close to an agreement with its labor unions over the deep cost cuts management say are needed to revive its fortunes and pay back 9 billion euros of government borrowings. The company did, however, flag that it could book some restructuring expenses in the final quarter, depending on progress in talks.