Flight LA2302 was preparing to depart on October 19 when the incident occurred. Airport firefighters responded and extinguished the flames, while passengers were taken off the aircraft as a precaution.

A LATAM Airlines Perú flight bound for Piura was disrupted on Monday after a fire was reported around the aircraft’s left engine and wing area shortly before takeoff at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport.

LATAM said it was assisting affected passengers and arranging alternative flights. The aircraft is due to undergo a technical inspection to establish what happened.

The passenger also said the captain later told those on board that the takeoff had been aborted because of a problem with the left landing gear, ATV reported.

A passenger told ATV that the pilot had announced takeoff and the engines had powered up shortly before the fire started.

The airline described the incident as an “unforeseen technical event”. The cause has not been determined.

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