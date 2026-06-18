Vienna, Sarajevo, Trabzon and Salalah added to network amid strong seasonal demand
Kuwait Airways has launched commercial flights to four destinations as part of its Summer 2026 operating plan, expanding its seasonal network to include Vienna in Austria, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trabzon in Turkey and Salalah in Oman.
Abdulwahab Al Shatti, acting Chief Executive of Kuwait Airways, said the destinations were among the key routes added to the airline's network and continued to attract strong demand from travellers.
"The inclusion of these destinations reflects the company's commitment to meeting customer expectations and offering a diverse range of travel options that cater to different preferences and needs," Al Shatti said, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
He said the airline was continuing to implement plans to strengthen its international route network and provide travellers with a wider choice of destinations during the summer season.
Al Shatti added that the routes were selected following an assessment of market demand and travel trends and would enhance Kuwait Airways' network during the 2026 summer period.
The airline said it remained committed to developing its operational services and improving the passenger experience while strengthening its role as Kuwait's national carrier linking the country to major destinations worldwide.