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Kuwait Airways launches four summer destinations for 2026 season

Vienna, Sarajevo, Trabzon and Salalah added to network amid strong seasonal demand

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait Airways has added Vienna, Sarajevo, Trabzon and Salalah to its network as part of its Summer 2026 operating plan.
Kuwait Airways has added Vienna, Sarajevo, Trabzon and Salalah to its network as part of its Summer 2026 operating plan.

Kuwait Airways has launched commercial flights to four destinations as part of its Summer 2026 operating plan, expanding its seasonal network to include Vienna in Austria, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trabzon in Turkey and Salalah in Oman.

Abdulwahab Al Shatti, acting Chief Executive of Kuwait Airways, said the destinations were among the key routes added to the airline's network and continued to attract strong demand from travellers.

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"The inclusion of these destinations reflects the company's commitment to meeting customer expectations and offering a diverse range of travel options that cater to different preferences and needs," Al Shatti said, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

He said the airline was continuing to implement plans to strengthen its international route network and provide travellers with a wider choice of destinations during the summer season.

Al Shatti added that the routes were selected following an assessment of market demand and travel trends and would enhance Kuwait Airways' network during the 2026 summer period.

The airline said it remained committed to developing its operational services and improving the passenger experience while strengthening its role as Kuwait's national carrier linking the country to major destinations worldwide.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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