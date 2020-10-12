Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start direct flights to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu from Abu Dhabi starting October 17. The four a week service will make “it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries,” the budget airline said in a statement.
The new service represents the eighth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of services from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14. Customers can book their flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.