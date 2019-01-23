Dubai: Etihad Airways will be recruiting additional staff to support the airline’s operational growth and fleet expansion.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier, which had earlier confirmed it will be increasing its stake in India's Jet Airways and deploying new aircraft on a number of routes, announced on Wednesday that it will be holding a major recruitment drive globally in order to find suitable candidates.
As part of the hiring campaign, representatives of the airline will be visiting at least 19 different cities across Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa including the United Kingdom, France, Slovakia, Tunisia and South Africa.
In-depth assessment process
During the recruitment days, interested jobseekers will be briefed on what it’s like living in Abu Dhabi, as well as the dynamics of working with flyers at 30,000 feet. They will also go through an in-depth assessment process.
“In each of these cities we will be inviting up to 120 of the strongest candidates with remarkable hospitality skills to join us at the recruitment days to support the operational growth of our airline including the arrival of new, next generation fleet this year,” said Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways’ vice president for guest service and delivery.
“We hope to attract talented and enthusiastic men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE with us,” she added.
Etihad had recently announced plans to introduce some Boeing aircraft on its scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to a number of destinations, including Hong Kong, Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur and Brussels.
Recruitment days
Applicants interested in attending the recruitment days and joining the airline’s cabin crew are advised to register in advance by visiting the company’s website.
Successful candidates will undergo a comprehensive training program in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery. The training will be conducted at Zayed Campus, the airline's training academy.
The airline said its cabin crew members are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the UAE capital.