A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India Image Credit: Reuters

Troubled Jet Airways India Ltd. missed a $109 million loan repayment due to HSBC Bank this week, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The money was due on March 28, and was part of a two-tranche facility totaling $140 million that the company took from HSBC in 2014, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Jet had also missed payment on the other $31 million tranche that was due on March 11, and hasn't repaid any of the loan, the people said.

That adds to a string of missed deadlines at the Indian carrier, which has grounded about two-thirds of its fleet. The company's credit rating was cut to default in January after it failed to honor obligations to India lenders.

The fate of the debt-laden airline, which has struggled to keep up with a slew of budget carriers, is crucial for India's government. Its collapse could put about 23,000 jobs at risk and dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image ahead of his re-election bid.

Lenders committed this month to infuse as much as 15 billion rupees ($217 million) in emergency debt funding, conditional on the resignation of Jet Chairman Naresh Goyal. The former ticketing agent who went on to build one of India's biggest airlines stepped down under pressure this week.

A spokesperson from Jet Airways wasn't able to immediately comment. HSBC didn't respond to an email.