Dubai: Japan Airlines (JAL) is taking a major step toward the future of aviation by introducing humanoid robots into its ground handling operations at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Beginning in May, the airline will launch a two-year trial in partnership with GMO AI and Robotics to evaluate how advanced machines can support daily airport tasks. These robots are designed to assist with a wide range of duties, including loading and unloading baggage, cleaning aircraft cabins, and performing other labor-intensive activities.

The initiative comes as the aviation industry faces ongoing labor shortages, particularly in ground operations where physical demands are high. By integrating robotics, JAL aims to reduce the workload on human staff while maintaining efficiency and service quality. If successful, the trial could signal a broader shift toward automation in airports worldwide, potentially reshaping how airlines manage operations in the years ahead.

Video: AFP