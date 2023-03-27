Abu Dhabi: Israel- bound flights from the UAE faced disruptions after protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul erupted at Tel Aviv Airport on Monday. A Tel Aviv-bound Etihad Airways flight was forced to return to Abu Dhabi, UAE, on March 27.
Consequently, all flights operating on March 27 were cancelled.
In a statement to Gulf News, the airline said, “As a result of an unplanned industrial action affecting all aircraft movements at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Etihad flight EY593 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) on March 27 has returned to Abu Dhabi.”
Etihad Airways flight EY593 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and EY594 from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) on March 27 will be cancelled.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is always Etihad’s highest priority,” said the airline. Etihad Airways said it continues to monitor the situation closely and plans to provide additional capacity to and from Tel Aviv on March 28.
“We regret any inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control. Our staff are doing all they can to assist our guests,” said the statement. Israel’s Airports Authority says departing flights from the country’s main international airport have been grounded until further notice.