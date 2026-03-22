Baghdad keeps skies closed to all flights due to regional tensions
Dubai: Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday announced the extension of the country’s airspace closure to all incoming, outgoing and transit flights for an additional 72 hours, citing ongoing security assessments linked to regional developments.
In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the authority said the closure will remain in effect from 12:00pm local time (09:00 GMT) on Sunday, March 22, 2026, until 12:00pm on Wednesday, describing the move as a temporary precautionary measure.
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INA said the decision was based on continuous evaluations of the security situation and the evolving regional landscape, adding that the measure would be reviewed depending on further developments.