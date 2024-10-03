Tehran: Iran resumed flights at its airports on Thursday, state media said, after a brief suspension following its missile attack on Israel.

The Islamic republic launched 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening, marking its second-ever direct attack on its sworn enemy, following a missile and drone attack in April.

Both domestic and international flights were grounded for security reasons until 05:00 am (0130 GMT) on Thursday.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation spokesman, Jafar Yazarloo, confirmed the resumption, citing the lifting of restrictions.

"After ensuring favourable and safe flight conditions and ending of the restrictions, airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations," he said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31, with the situation under ongoing review.