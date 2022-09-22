Dubai: Indian carrier IndiGo’s first non-stop flight from Mumbai arrived in Ras Al Khaimah, it’s 100th destination, on Thursday.
Apart from being the 100th destination, Ras Al Khaimah is also the fourth city in the UAE that the airline serves.
RAK is also the airline’s 11th destination in the Middle East, and 26th international route.
IndiGo’s recently appointed CEO Pieter Elbers was onboard the inaugural flight, along with over 100 tourists.
The flight departed Mumbai at 10:56 IST, with a scheduled flight time of 2 hours and 57 minutes.
“These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions,” IndiGo said in a statement.
