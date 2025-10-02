IndiGo first to resume flights from India to China with Kolkata-Guangzhou route

New daily non-stop route from Kolkata to Guangzhou to begin October 26
Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced that it will restart services to mainland China with a new daily non-stop route from Kolkata to Guangzhou beginning October 26, 2025. The airline also plans to introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou at a later stage, pending regulatory clearances.
The flights will be operated using Airbus A320neo aircraft. According to IndiGo, the resumption is intended to restore connectivity that was suspended during the pandemic, supporting both cross-border trade and tourism.
IndiGo previously operated flights between India and China before COVID-19 restrictions came into force. The airline says its prior experience and existing arrangements with local partners will help smooth the process of resuming operations.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, “We are proud to be amongst the first to resume direct connectivity to China from two points in India. This will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods, and ideas, while also strengthening bilateral ties between the two of the world’s most populous countries and fast-growing economies.”
Tickets for the Kolkata–Guangzhou route will go on sale starting 3 October 2025, available through IndiGo’s website and mobile app.
The move comes as India and China work to restore direct flights after a five-year suspension, part of broader efforts to normalize relations and expand people-to-people contact.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox