Dubai: Indian carrier Vistara will launch flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting August 2. The airline is in the process of opening bookings across all channels.
“The launch of services to Jeddah will further intensify our presence in the Middle East,” said Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara. “Saudi Arabia shares a strong bilateral relationship with India and is home to a significant population belonging to the Indian diaspora, thereby offering great prospects for Vistara’s growth.”
India has resumed normal international flights after a two-year suspension. Last week, Saudi Arabia banned all international flights to India and 15 other nations due to increasing numbers of daily Covid cases.
The airline, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, currently operates flights to Sharjah and Dubai. Vistara also announced an ‘early monsoon’ sale across its domestic and international network. The sale is available on all three cabins - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business for travel between June 20 and December 31, 2022.
One-way fares for domestic routes starting at Rs1,699 rupees (Dh80) for Economy, Rs3,459 (Dh163) for Premium Economy and Rs7,439 (Dh352) for Business Class. On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs14,249 (Dh700) for Economy, Rs18,899 (Dh894) for Premium Economy and Rs47,099 (Dh2,225) for Business.