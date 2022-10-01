Dubai: Indian carrier Vistara launched non-stop, daily flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi starting October 1, it said on Saturday. The inaugural flight will depart from Mumbai at 1910 Hours (IST) and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 2040 Hours (GST), making Vistara the first-ever carrier to offer the choice of Premium Economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy class.
“We have been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region, and are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network,” said Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara. “UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network.”
“We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia’s best airline on this route.”
The airline, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has recently been recognized as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and South Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.