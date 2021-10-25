Dubai: SpiceJet will launch 28 new flights connecting Indian cities from Sunday next (October 31). The low-cost airline will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule.
“With the onset of festive season and leisure travel demand picking up significantly, we have ensured seamless connectivity for our passengers from across the country to Rajasthan, one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the country during winters,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. “As demand improves, SpiceJet is committed to introducing more new flights that will help in reviving travel and tourism.”
The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Indian carriers have been adding more flights since the country’s aviation ministry allowed airlines to operate domestic flights at a maximum of 85 per cent of their pre-COVID capacity.
Domestic airlines flew more than 530,000 passengers during the January-September (2021), up roughly 21 per cent from a year earlier. On a month-over-month basis, traffic surged by around 80 per cent in September.